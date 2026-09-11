Antigua and Barbuda Art Week Invites You to Meet the Artists Behind the Canvas

With just two months to go before Antigua and Barbuda Art Week , an immersive celebration of art, culture and creativity being held from November 11 – November 18, 2026 throughout the Caribbean twin-island paradise of Antigua and Barbuda, the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority is inviting audiences to get to know the artists shaping the destination’s art scene through a new ‘Meet the Artists’ video series.

Featuring more than ten artists, ranging from professionals to self-taught and emerging talent, the ‘Meet the Artists’ series explores the artists, their inspiration, their creative process, their style, and the stories behind their art.

The first four ‘ Meet the Artists ’ features released introduce the distinct personalities and styles of visual artists Heather Doram M.F.A. G.C.M , Makŏ Williams , Mark Brown and Dylan E. Phillips , creating an opportunity for audiences to connect with the artists and explore their work, prior to Art Week.

Audiences will also have opportunities to encounter the artists during Art Week. Makŏ Fine Art Gallery, founded by Makŏ Williams, will present ‘Out of the Krokus Bag’, an eight-day programme by the Rootz Krokus Collective showcasing exhibitions, performances, workshops, artist demonstrations, conversations and community experiences themed around Antiguan life and ancestral traditions. Works by Heather Doram and Dylan E. Phillips will form part of the public art ‘Dual Thresholds’ interactive installation, while Mark Brown is organising an exhibition showcasing the work of present and past Art and Design students of the Antigua and Barbuda College of Advanced Studies (ABCAS).

The ‘Meet the Artists’ series will introduce a new artist every Wednesday on the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority’s digital platforms.

For the latest artist features follow the ‘Meet the Artists’ playlist on the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism YouTube channel as well as the Antigua and Barbuda Art Week pages on Facebook and Instagram. Join the conversation using the hashtag #AntiguaBarbudaArtWeek as the destination prepares to be taken over by ‘Culture in Colour’.

Visit Antigua & Barbuda – The beach is just the beginning

Art Week will open with ‘Symphony of Colours’, a celebration of Antigua and Barbuda art, music and culture at historic Redcliffe Quay. The wider programme will invite audiences to discover Antigua and Barbuda through Art Trails, Art and Culture Bus Tours, exhibitions and galleries, public art, workshops and live creative experiences.

For more information on Antigua and Barbuda Art Week go to: visitantiguabarbuda.com