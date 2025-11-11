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Antigua and Barbuda and UAE Strengthen Tourism and Economic Cooperation

November 11, 2025
by Juergen T Steinmetz
November 11, 2025
1 min read
UAE
Written by Juergen T Steinmetz

On the sidelines of the 26th UN Tourism General Assembly, the Hon. H. Charles Fernandez, Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Transportation and Investment of Antigua and Barbuda, held a high-level bilateral meeting with H.E. Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The discussions between Antigua & Barbuda and the United Arab Emirates centered on enhancing bilateral cooperation in air connectivity, tourism development, and global partnerships. Both ministers explored the potential launch of Emirates Airlines flights to Antigua and Barbuda, as well as the creation of a joint tour package to promote multi-destination travel between the Caribbean and the Middle East.

Minister Fernandez expressed Antigua and Barbuda’s support for the UAE’s international tourism initiatives, acknowledging the UAE’s leadership in innovation and its pivotal role in global economic transformation.

He emphasized the importance of sustained engagement within the tourism sector, noting that such collaborations enhance connectivity, promote economic diversification, and strengthen regional resilience.

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“Strengthening partnerships like these helps to bridge markets, cultures, and opportunities. Antigua and Barbuda remains committed to fostering strategic alliances that promote sustainable tourism growth, trade expansion, and mutual prosperity,”
Hon. H. Charles Fernandez, Minister of Tourism, Antigua and Barbuda

Minister Fernandez was accompanied by H.E. Theon Ali, Ambassador to Qatar and Deputy Head of Mission at the Embassy of Antigua and Barbuda in the UAE.

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About the author

Juergen T Steinmetz

Juergen Thomas Steinmetz has continuously worked in the travel and tourism industry since he was a teenager in Germany (1977).
He founded eTurboNews in 1999 as the first online newsletter for the global travel tourism industry.

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