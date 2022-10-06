Another successful edition of Les Escapades Seychelles

Les Escapades Seychelles has returned to western Europe, once again achieving success in conveying the beauties of the island paradise.

The train-and-dine events, which took place from September 12-15 in the French cities of Bordeaux, Paris, and Lille, and the Belgium Capital, Brussels, were organized by the Seychelles Tourism office in France with the collaboration of various trade partners from Seychelles.

On Tourism Seychelles’ side, the Seychelles delegation consisted of the Director General Destination Marketing, Mrs. Bernadette Willemin, alongside Senior Marketing Executive Jennifer Dupuy from the Paris office.

The partners representing the Seychelles trade included Wendy Tan from Berjaya Hotels; Virginie Fimbel, Laetitia Martin and Fabienne Joliton from Constance Hotels and Resorts; Devi Pentamah representing Hilton Seychelles; Nives Deininger for Story Seychelles; Ferruccio Tirone for Anantara Maia and Paradise Sun; Cynthia Turner for Blue Safaris; Maurizio Maggi for Raffles Seychelles and Chongkonluk Mayupun, Manuela Colbrun, Yves Vanhaack from Emirates.

All parties promoted the unique features of the destination alongside the services and activities available through giant screen presentations and B2B workshops.

Speaking about the success of the Seychelles Roadshow, Mrs Willemin stated that the popularity and acclaim of the event for the past 17 years are credited to the continuous support and efforts of Seychelles’ faithful trade partners.

“The strong partnership between our local partners and Tourism Seychelles in France has contributed to the overall awareness of the destination, and for the past years, we have seen an increase in figures to Seychelles from this area.”

“It is essential to continue hosting such dedicated Seychelles events abroad, thus bringing our beautiful islands into the limelight and forefront together with the unified help of our trade partners,” said Mrs. Willemin.

The attending participants were most intrigued by the message of exclusivity expressed through images and descriptions of the Seychelles Islands on display throughout the various presentations.

Hosting the roadshow remains vital as it not only showcases the allure of the destination but also strengthens the relationship between the tourism office and its trade partners, all of whom have shown great commitment to ensuring that this edition of the Escapades Seychelles became a memorable one.

