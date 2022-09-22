Another 6.8 Earthquake in Michoacan, Mexico

People in Mexico’s Pacific Coast region were roughly awakened Thursday at 1.16 am by a strong 6.8 earthquake.

Just a day before, a 7.6 earthquake shook the same Mexican region and destroyed more than 200 buildings, killing 2 and causing a tsunami warning.

A visitor tweeted: My heart hurts from pounding so hard. Nothing quite like hearing the earthquake sirens go off across Mexico City, jolting out of bed, waking your kids & feeling the building shake as you carry them out, onto the street.

Michoacán, formally Michoacán de Ocampo, officially the Free and Sovereign State of Michoacán de Ocampo, is one of the 32 states which comprise the Federal Entities of Mexico. The state is divided into 113 municipalities, and its capital city is Morelia.

At this time, no information is available about damages or injuries.

USGS categorized the earthquake as yellow.

A yellow alert for shaking-related fatalities and economic losses could mean: Some casualties and damage are possible, and the impact should be relatively localized. Past yellow alerts have required a local or regional level response.

A tsunami alert has not been issued .

