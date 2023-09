Since tourism reopened on September 23 last year, over 78,000 tourists have visited the country, but this falls short of the government’s target of 95,000 visitors in a year. Out of these tourists, only 24,266 were USD-paying, with 10,549 at the old SDF rate of USD 65, and 13,717 paying the revised SDF of USD 200 per day. Bhutan aims to reach pre-pandemic levels by 2025.

Binayak – based in Kathmandu – is an editor and author writing for eTurboNews.