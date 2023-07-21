Annual Grenada Spicemas Carnival

Add Comment
7 hours ago
by Harry Johnson
1 min read

Beloved Spicemas carnival takes over Grenada from August 1 to August 15.

Grenada, known as the Spice Isle of the Caribbean, names its annual carnival Spicemas as a nod to the island’s production of the most spices per square mile in the Caribbean region.

The Spice Isle’s beloved carnival, Spicemas, takes over Grenada from August 1 to August 15, with the sweet sounds of calypso and soca music.

PrintLinkedInTelegramWhatsAppVKMessengerSMSRedditFlipboardPinterestTumblrXingBufferHacker NewsLineMixPocketYummlyCopy

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for mroe than 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

View all posts

You may also like

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummly