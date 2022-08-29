Animal Feed Enzymes Market to Exhibit a Decent CAGR of 8.6by 2032

The valuation of the global animal feed enzymes market was USD 1.9 billion in 2021. It is anticipated to register a CAGR of 8.6% in the coming years.

Animal feed is increasingly using enzymes. Enzymes are proteins molecules that speed up chemical reactions within the body. All tissues of the body contain enzymes, including the liver and pancreas. While some enzymes help digest food, others aid in energy production and detoxification. Animal feed enzymes are often added to enhance digestion and make nutrients more accessible for absorption. Enzymes are molecules which act as catalysts or initiators for various chemical and biological reactions. These products can be used as additives in the production of many animal foodstuffs.

Driving factors

The United States is a major consumer of fodder additives such as vitamins, emulsifiers and enzymes. Market demand is driven by the strong presence of an established livestock industry and strict food safety regulations regarding the use of additives.

Increased consumption of meat, eggs and other dairy products. As people become more aware of their health, a shift in attitudes towards prevention can be seen. People are increasingly looking for carbohydrate-rich and protein-rich foods due to their increasing purchasing power.

A slight increase in the incidences of diseases that are associated with poultry and proliferating livestock production. This H1N1 influenza virus is more dangerous because of its animal-to-human transmission. This is why poultry and farm owners are compelled to use feed enzymes in order to protect their animals’ health.

Key Market Trends

Increasing Compound Food Production

The recent years have seen a significant and healthy increase in feed production. This was mainly due to the increased consumption of meat, eggs, and milk around the globe. Favorable government regulations support the growth in feed production. This creates a constant demand for ingredients that can add to animal feed to improve the quality of animal-sourced products.

Latest Developments

Elanco, a US-based animal healthcare company, announced on August 30, 2021 that it had acquired California-based veterinary pharmaceutical firm Kindred Biosciences. Elanco paid $444 million to Kindred Biosciences to purchase all outstanding shares at $9.25. The acquisition will also increase Elanco’s reach in the dermatology market.

China’s Bluestar Adisseo, a feed additive manufacturer based in China, announced that it had acquired FRAmelco Group, a Dutch-based feed additive company. This acquisition was made by Adisseo to further its ambition to be the market leader in animal additives. The company has three plants in Thailand, Spain, and the Netherlands. The business also generates around 30 million pounds annually.

Key Market Segments:

By Product

Carbohydrases

Phytases

Proteases

Other Products

By Formulation

Dry

Liquid

By Application

Pigs

Poultry

Ruminant

Pets

Aqua

Equine

Market Key Players:

Novozymes A/S

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

AB Enzymes GmbH

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

BASF SE

Kemin Industries

The Soufflet Group

Youtell Bio Chemical Inc.

Other Key Players

