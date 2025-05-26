Anguilla Tourism Got Jameel Rochester – what it means?

Current premium viewers: 18

The Minister of Health, Sport, and Tourism, Anguilla, the Honorable Cardigan Connor, has announced the appointment of Mr. Jameel Rochester, an Anguillian native, as the Director of Tourism at the Anguilla Tourist Board (ATB).

This appointment, along with Mrs. Amelia Vanterpool-Kubisch as Chairperson and Mrs. Chantelle Richardson as Deputy Director of Tourism, fulfills the Minister’s commitment to placing Anguillians in key leadership roles within the island’s tourism sector.

Rochester brings a diverse and impressive portfolio of experience to his new role. Most recently, he was Assistant Rooms Division Manager at Wymara Resort and Villas in the Turks and Caicos. Before moving to the Turks and Caicos, he served as the Anguilla Football Association’s General Secretary (CEO).

His private sector experience includes leadership positions with several prestigious hospitality brands in Anguilla, including Zemi BeachHouse, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Four Seasons Resort and Residences Anguilla, and Cap Juluca, A Belmond Hotel, Anguilla. Mr. Rochester has gained experience in the financial services sector through his roles at the National Bank of Anguilla Ltd., and CIBC First Caribbean International Bank.

This is Rochester’s second stint at the Anguilla Tourist Board (ATB). Rochester has held several leadership positions within the organization, most notably serving as Manager, Destination Experience, Acting Manager of Corporate Affairs, and Acting Marketing Officer.

His academic background is equally impressive. Rochester holds a Master of Science in International Hospitality Management from Les Roches University, a Master of Science in General Management Studies (with distinction), and a Bachelor of Science in General Management Studies from the University of the West Indies. He also possesses a certificate in Hospitality and Tourism Management.

In making the appointment, the Minister commented, “Jameel’s academic achievements, combined with his extensive professional experience, have equipped him with the skills and insight necessary to lead complex operations, ensure sound financial management, and drive strategic success in Anguilla’s tourism industry.”

He continued, “This well-earned accomplishment is a true reflection of Jameel’s hard work, his commitment to Anguilla, and we are pleased that he resigned his position in the Turks & Caicos to return home to lead the Anguilla Tourist Board.”

Amelia Vanterpool-Kubisch, chairperson of the Anguilla Tourist Board, welcomed Rochester, saying, “As our tourism industry rapidly evolves in response to digital innovation and shifting consumer behavior, a new generation of leaders must take the helm.

Their fluency with emerging communication tools and selling platforms positions them to drive engagement, enhance customer experiences, and keep the industry competitive in a global market.” She concluded, “Empowering this next wave of talent is not just beneficial; it’s crucial for the sustainable growth and relevance of tourism in the modern age, and we welcome Jameel to lead the team at the ATB.”

Rochester assumed the responsibility as Anguilla’s Director of Tourism on May 15th, 2025