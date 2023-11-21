Anguilla’s Deputy Director of Tourism, Mrs. Chantelle Richardson, and Mrs. Vivian Chambers, the US Sales Representative, recently undertook a targeted Sales Mission in Florida, USA. Florida is a significant market for the island, and during the mission, they focused on engaging key travel agencies, forming partnerships, and expanding their network of wholesalers, travel advisors, and industry stakeholders. The Florida Sales Mission occurred between November 12 and November 17, 2023.

Mrs. Chantelle Richardson underscored the significance of this strategic approach, stating, “Anguilla’s tourism sector is a vital contributor to our economy. We are committed to showcasing the diverse offerings of our island, appealing to both the luxury and mid-market sectors. Our goal is to provide unique experiences and specialized services that set Anguilla apart as a must-visit destination.”

The ATB’s marketing strategy includes the US Sales Missions, which entail visiting important travel agencies like Brickell Travel, Ultimate Jet Vacations, House of Travel, Boca Express, Mena Travel, Frosch, Eltee Travel, First in Services, Express Travel, and Unique Travel of Palm Beach. These initiatives allow for enhancing existing relationships, establishing new partnerships, and generating awareness about Anguilla’s products, progress, and innovations.

“Anguilla is hot this winter, and we are determined to keep the momentum going.”