Angola’s inaugural Investment Summit in Luanda showcased the country’s growing global ambitions while highlighting WTTC’s expanding influence across Africa. Led by Gloria Guevara and Najib Balala, WTTC used the event to strengthen partnerships, engage African leaders, and advance plans for a strategic alliance with the African Union.

LUANDA, Angola — Angola’s ambition to reposition itself on the global stage took another significant step forward last week as the country hosted the inaugural Angola Investment Summit in Luanda from June 17–19.

For a nation that only recently entered the mainstream tourism conversation after becoming the official partner country of Berlin’s ITB travel trade show, the summit represented yet another major investment in international visibility, influence, and economic diplomacy.

Organized by the World Tourism Forum Institute (WTFI) under the leadership of Turkish entrepreneur Bulut Bağcı, the event brought together heads of state, ministers, investors, tourism leaders, and international organizations in Angola’s capital. The summit’s objective was clear: position Angola as a serious destination for investment while elevating its profile across multiple sectors, including tourism.

WTTC Captures the Spotlight

While several international organizations were represented, it was the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) that appeared to command much of the attention throughout the gathering.

Fresh from a highly successful engagement in Kenya, where WTTC President and CEO Gloria Guevara and Executive Vice Chairman Najib Balala generated significant momentum among African tourism leaders, the organization arrived in Luanda with a clear agenda: strengthen its relationships across the continent and position itself as a key partner in Africa’s tourism future.

Observers noted that while UN Tourism maintained a relatively low profile during the summit, WTTC effectively utilized the platform to deepen ties with ministers, policymakers, and regional institutions.

Leadership and Confidence

Angola Invests in Global Prestige: WTTC Emerges as Africa's Tourism Power Broker at Luanda Summit

Guevara delivered one of the summit’s most prominent speeches during the official presidential opening ceremony.

Her message focused on a central theme that resonated with both government officials and investors:

“Investments require confidence, and building confidence requires strong leadership.”

The keynote reinforced WTTC’s emphasis on creating favorable investment climates through policy stability, public-private collaboration, and long-term strategic planning.

Building Strategic Alliances Across Africa

Beyond the plenary sessions, WTTC conducted a series of high-level bilateral meetings designed to advance its growing African agenda.

One of the most significant discussions took place with South Africa’s Minister of Tourism, where both parties explored expanding Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) as a mechanism to accelerate tourism growth and investment throughout the region.

Guevara also met with the African Union’s Commissioner responsible for tourism affairs, further signaling WTTC’s intention to engage at the continental level rather than solely through national governments.

WTTC and the African Union: A New Framework

Angola Invests in Global Prestige: WTTC Emerges as Africa's Tourism Power Broker at Luanda Summit

Perhaps the summit’s most consequential outcome was the advancement of discussions between WTTC and the African Union.

Speaking during the event, WTTC Executive Chairman Najib Balala outlined plans for a formal strategic partnership.

“We are currently formulating a strategic partnership with the African Union,” Balala told eTurboNews. “Moving forward, our focus will be on aligning WTTC’s eight core priorities directly with the AU Agenda 2063 and the One Africa Tourism Agenda, ensuring a unified global and regional approach to sustainable tourism development across the continent.”

Global Tourism Forum World Tourism Forum Institute organizes several initiatives aiming to promote the hosting country internationally. As an initiative of WTFI, Global Tourism …

If realized, such an agreement could significantly strengthen WTTC’s role in shaping tourism policy and investment frameworks across Africa.

The Power of Prestige

The Angola Investment Summit itself reflects a model perfected by the World Tourism Forum Institute.

Known for organizing high-profile gatherings that attract government leaders, ministers, CEOs, and international investors, the Istanbul-based organization has built a reputation for staging prestigious events that command premium participation fees while maintaining a relatively low public profile outside industry circles.

Its polished image is reflected in its global branding and high-end event production. The institute also operates under the banner of the Global Tourism Forum, extending its influence across tourism, investment, and economic development sectors.

Angola Invests in Global Prestige: WTTC Emerges as Africa's Tourism Power Broker at Luanda Summit

At the center of the organization stands Bulut Bağcı, the Turkish entrepreneur who chairs and majority-owns the institute. During the summit, Bağcı received a public invitation to attend the upcoming WTTC Global Summit in Malta, further highlighting the increasingly close relationship between the two organizations.

Angola’s Continued Global Push

For Angola, the summit represented more than a three-day conference.

It was another chapter in a broader national strategy aimed at increasing international visibility, attracting foreign investment, diversifying the economy beyond oil, and establishing itself as an emerging tourism destination.

From becoming a partner country of ITB Berlin to hosting one of Africa’s newest international investment gatherings, Angola is signaling its willingness to invest heavily in global recognition.

Whether those investments ultimately translate into sustained economic returns remains to be seen. But in Luanda last week, one message was unmistakable: Angola wants a larger seat at the international table—and organizations such as WTTC appear increasingly eager to help make that happen.