Angama Amboseli Lodge in Kenya’s Kimana Sanctuary

New Angama Amboseli lodge has opened in Kenya’s private 5,700-acre Kimana Sanctuary against the backdrop of Africa’s tallest mountain, Kilimanjaro.

Angama Amboseli is inspired by traditional round Maasai manyatta structures, using all local materials, including furniture made from ebonized mvule and coconut palm woods, and textiles of local rattan, grasses and sisal.

Kimana Sanctuary — owned by 844 local Maasai family members and managed by Big Life Foundation — is an extraordinary 21st-century conservation story, located at the “pinch point,” a narrow wildlife corridor that is all that remains of a centuries-old migratory path due to farming and encroachment which connects Amboseli National Park to the Chyulu Hills and Tsavo West National Park.

With exclusive traversing rights and unrestricted game viewing, Angama Amboseli offers remarkable density of wildlife, including elephants, eland, buffalo, reedbuck, giraffe, zebra, warthogs, leopard, cheetah, servals and many birds of prey — all of which can be viewed on an early-morning “pyjama safari” when the views of Mount Kilimanjaro are best.