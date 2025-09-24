Anantara Riverside Bangkok Resort announces the appointment of Michael Parker as its new General Manager.

Michael joins one of Bangkok’s only urban resorts from the Maldives, where he oversaw three of the group’s resorts as Complex General Manager: Anantara Dhigu Maldives Resort, Anantara Veli Maldives Resort, and Naladhu Private Island Maldives. At Anantara Riverside Bangkok Resort, Michael will guide the next chapter of the resort, enhancing its reputation as a destination for immersive luxury and holistic wellness.