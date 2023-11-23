Anantara Hotels, Resorts & Spas Appoints Horse & Bike Riding GMs

Today Anantara Hotels, Resorts & Spas appointed two new General Managers to its properties in Europe with some unique hobbies.

Gaudéric Harang takes charge of Anantara Plaza Nice Hotel in France while Wael Soueid has taken the reins at Anantara Vilamoura Algarve Resort in Portugal.

Gaudéric Harang, a French national, has been appointed as the General Manager of Anantara Plaza Nice Hotel, the brand’s first property in France. Gaudéric brings with him a wealth of experience and expertise in the luxury hospitality industry, having worked with Anantara and Minor Hotels for over five years in various destinations, most recently as General Manager at sustainability-focused Anantara Sir Bani Yas Resorts in the UAE.

He first joined Anantara in 2016 as Resident Manager for Anantara Dhigu, Anantara Veli, and Naladhu Private Island in the Maldives, named the Best Resort in the World in the prestigious Conde Nast Traveller Readers’ Choice Awards during his time there. Shortly after getting a promotion to General Manager, Gaudéric moved to Northern Thailand as General Manager at Minor Hotels’ flagship property Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp & Resort, where he pioneered the “Jungle Bubbles” concept, allowing guests to sleep under the stars surrounded by rescued elephants.

“It is an honor and a privilege to be part of Anantara Plaza Nice Hotel, a landmark property in the heart of the French Riviera. This hotel is a true gem, combining the elegance and charm of a historic building with the contemporary design and comfort of a modern luxury hotel,” said Gaudéric. “I am excited to work with the talented team here and to offer our guests an unforgettable experience of Anantara’s signature hospitality and service. I am also very happy to be back in my native France and to help Anantara’s expansion in Europe, a market with great potential and opportunities for the brand.”

Gaudéric holds an MBA in Hospitality Management at ESSEC Business School in Paris. He enjoys extreme sports, cars, motorcycles, and motor racing.

Luxury hotelier Wael Soueid, who is also a French national, joins Anantara Vilamoura Algarve Resort in Portugal from Anantara Tozeur Sahara Resort in Tunisia, where he was credited with creating innovative guest experiences such as the Berber Nights experiences and horse riding as well as introducing a Green Zone, offering guests a chance to immerse themselves in the desert landscape and culture.

In addition to holding various executive positions at properties in the UAE between 2011 and 2019, such as Area General Manager for Abu Dhabi properties including the iconic Qasr Al Sarab Desert Resort & Spa by Anantara, one of the brand’s flagship properties in the Liwa Desert, and at Paramount Hotel Dubai and Marriott International, Wael served as Executive Director at Infinity des Lumières between 2021 and 2022, lending his creativity and vision to establish the project as the largest digital art center in the Middle East.

“I am delighted to join Anantara Vilamoura at the time when the much-loved property is launching an exciting new concept across two distinct areas – one designed especially for family fun, and the other exclusively for adults to enjoy peaceful privacy and romance,” said Wael. “I look forward to exploring the charms of Faro and working with the wonderful local team on enhancing the guest journey and delivering the authentic luxury that Anantara is known for.”

Wael holds a Bachelor’s Degree from the International Tourism Institute of Toulouse France, and is passionate about polo, endurance horse riding, and languages.

Giles Selves, Senior Vice President of Luxury Hotels for Minor Hotels Europe said, “Wael and Gaudéric are seasoned leaders with a proven track record of driving revenue growth, guest satisfaction and operational excellence. Both bring a wealth of knowledge and expertise to our properties in Europe, and I am confident that they will take their respective hotels to new heights of success. I look forward to working with them to elevate our product and nurture the next generation of hoteliers to maintain the Anantara legacy.”