ANA to Fly FLYING HONU A380 on Narita to Honolulu Flight

Japan’s All Nippon Airways (ANA) has announced that it updated its flight schedule for fiscal year 2023 (FY2023) today.

Beginning December 6, 2023, ANA will increase frequency on the Tokyo Narita – Honolulu, Hawaii route once again, from 10 weekly round trip flights to 14.

All round trip flights on Tokyo Narita to Honolulu, Hawaii route will be operated by the specially painted “FLYING HONU” Airbus A380 super-jumbo aircraft featuring Hawaiian inspired sea turtles.

According to All Nippon Airways, the carrier will be offering the most seat capacity on its Honolulu routes in its history this year, exceeding pre-COVID levels.

Schedule for October 29, 2023 – March 30, 2024:

