ANA New DHC8-Q400 Future Promise Prop

All Nippon Airways (ANA) Future Promise (AFP) initiative, introduced in 2021, encompasses ANA Group’s commitment to and activities across its environmental, social responsibility and governance areas.

Today, ANA announced that it will introduce the new ANA Future Promise Prop, a DHC8-Q400 aircraft featuring a distinctive livery inspired by the airline’s sustainability initiatives.

The AFP aircraft will have a special livery featuring the ANA Future Promise (AFP) initiative.

To minimize the use of plastics onboard, the aircraft seats will be equipped with a special safety manual crafted from scallop seashells.