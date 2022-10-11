An exciting expansion at Messe Frankfurt

New hall’s direct access to the large Harmonie Hall in the Congress Center offers flexible combination of congress and exhibition venue.

Messe Frankfurt is increasing its range of flexible and attractive options for event organizers, exhibitors and visitors. The new Hall 5, opening early next year, is no exception.

Hall 5 is a significant building on the eastern side of the Frankfurt exhibition grounds, connected to the Congress Center on one side and neighboring Hall 6 on the other.

“The new hall’s direct access to the large Harmonie Hall in the Congress Center offers event organizers a flexible combination of congress and exhibition venue,” said Michael Biwer, vice president of guest events. “This allows us to meet the growing demand for conference facilities combined with event space.”

One particularly impressive feature of the state-of-the-art hall is its column-free Level 5.1, which can be divided into several different areas. With the connection via the large West Foyer to Hall 6.1, the exhibition space can be expanded to include Hall 6’s nearly 300,000 feet on three levels. Level 0 in Hall 5 has two large access points leading to the expansive outdoor exhibition area and includes a café. Up on level 5.1.1. of the hall is a spacious, divisible conference room for around 350 people with a rooftop terrace.

Hall 5 also has a green roof that makes a positive, ecological contribution to the city climate while showcasing Messe Frankfurt’s sustainable business practices.

