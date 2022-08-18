Click here to show YOUR banners on this page and only pay for success

Amtrak Sustainability Report: Urgency to act now

10 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
6 min read
Written by Harry Johnson

Driving sustainability at Amtrak means transforming customer experience, reducing carbon footprint and expanding service to new markets

Amtrak released its FY21 Sustainability Report that showcases sustainability projects across Amtrak’s regions and operations. Throughout the report are details of Amtrak’s measured progress against annual and long-term sustainability goals that encompass greenhouse gas emissions, diesel fuel and electricity usage.

“Driving sustainability at Amtrak means transforming the customer experience, reducing our carbon footprint and expanding service to new markets across America,” said Stephen Gardner, CEO of Amtrak.

“Recognizing the urgency to act now, Amtrak is out to change the way our country moves.”

Today, intercity travel on Amtrak is cleaner and more sustainable than most alternatives. On average, Amtrak service is 46% more energy efficient than travel by car and 34% more efficient than domestic air travel. On the electrified Northeast Corridor, Amtrak travel emits up to 83% less greenhouse gas emissions compared to car travel and up to 72% less greenhouse gas emissions than flying.

Amtrak’s fully electrified service also provides the environmental benefit of zero tail pipe emissions which improves air quality in the dense urban areas it serves.

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for mroe than 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

