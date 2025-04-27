Amok Driver Killed & Injured Many at Sunset Filipino Lapu-Lapu Block Party in Vancouver

A tweet on X from Vancouver, Canada, Saturday night said, ” Some psycho drives through a Lapu Lapu party in Vancouver, and you start to consider what matters.” The mayor of Vancouver expressed deep sadness.

Lapu Lapu Day is a Filipino festival and a fun place to spend a Saturday night. This attack happened at the first Vancouver Filipino cultural celebration, which spanned several city blocks and was held in South Vancouver on Saturday. The Lapu-Lapu Day event was the first in the city to recognize Filipino heritage and the first Filipino hero.

Several people are dead, and more were injured after an unknown driver sped through the busy streets, and an attacker went on a rampage with his SUV, attacking locals and visitors attending and having fun. The attack happened around 8 pm local time.

The driver is in custody,” VPD said on X. “We will provide more information as the investigation unfolds.”

A bystander told a local radio reporter that there were suddenly screams as the driver of a black SUV ripped through the crowd, striking more than a dozen people near East 43rd Ave and Fraser St..

The person says multiple people were given CPR, and claims the driver of the SUV attempted to get out of the vehicle and flee on foot. They say multiple people held the driver on the scene until police arrived.

A participant tweeted: “People killed after SUV hits crowd at Vancouver, BC street festival. Devastating news. It’s a stark reminder of how vulnerable we are to unexpected chaos and the fragility of community gatherings. The sheer randomness of this event is horrible.

Another tweet added: To our Filipino community in Vancouver, Canada, I’m sorry this happened to you. Please continue to be safe and protect our fellow kababayans. Such a tragic day, keep praying for everyone.