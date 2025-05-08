Americans Warned to Avoid Travel to Some Parts of Indonesia

According to the US State Department, these regions are experiencing violence and unrest that could result in injury or death to tourists.

The United States government has issued a travel advisory, warning people to exercise extreme caution when visiting Indonesia, including such popular tourist destinations as Bali.

Indonesia is currently at Level 2 US travel advisory: Exercise Increased Caution.

However, for two regions of Indonesia – Central Papua (Papua Tengah) and Highland Papua (Papua Pegunungan), the United States Department of State has issued a Level 4 “Do Not Travel” advisory. This advisory warns against all travel to these areas due to civil unrest, where demonstrations and conflicts could result in injury or death for US citizens. The US government also has limited ability to provide emergency services in these areas, as staff requires special authorization to travel there.

Travel Advisories

The agency also points to the ongoing threat of terrorist attacks throughout Indonesia, warning that attacks could occur without warning.

Potential targets include police stations, places of worship, hotels, bars, nightclubs, markets, shopping malls and restaurants. Travelers are advised to be vigilant in public places and follow local safety precautions.

While much of Indonesia is generally safe for tourism, travelers should be aware that the level of risk may vary depending on the region and situation. It is important to be informed and cautious when planning your trip.

Indonesia is also prone to natural disasters such as earthquakes, tsunamis and volcanic eruptions, which can disrupt transportation infrastructure, damage buildings and impede access to clean water and medical care.

Travelers should also familiarize themselves with local emergency procedures and monitor official warnings during their stay.

Protests and demonstrations are also common and can quickly turn violent. Travelers should avoid large gatherings, be aware of their surroundings, and not participate in or approach protests.