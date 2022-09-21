Americans say yes to cruises

According to new information, a whopping 96.1% of Americans surveyed are planning to take a cruise in the next 2 years.

The survey revealed that those planning to take a cruise are not waiting until the traditional “wave season” to book. Surveyed travelers were those who have cruised in the past or were interested in cruising.

The survey question asked was:

Do you plan to take a cruise within the next two years?

The results were:

Yes: 96.1%

No: 1.1%

Not Sure: 2.8%

“The results of this survey show travelers are, once again, feeling comfortable cruising,” said Meghan Walch, Product Director of InsureMyTrip which conducted the survey. “The cruise industry took a big hit during the pandemic. It is encouraging to see the cruise industry bounce back after a couple of tough years.”

Most Popular Months to Cruise

According to new data-driven reports, which includes CruiseCompete, the most popular months to take a cruise are September, October, November, and December.

Jump in Cruise Prices

Cruisers are paying more for their vacations. Researchers found the average trip cost for an insured cruise vacation so far this year is $6,367 — that’s up from $5,420 in 2019, before the pandemic.

Cruise ship shortage?

With over 11,600 migrants that have arrived in New York City since May, Mayor Eric Adams has come up with the idea to house migrants on cruise ships. With ships occupied, will this cause a shortage in cruise ships for Americans who want to take a cruise?

The Mayor is thinking outside the box as the city has opened 23 emergency shelters to accommodate migrants, many of them asylum seekers from Venezuela. Since 2015, close to 7 million have fled Venezuela due to economic and political turmoil.

But even with that many shelters open, the ability to take in and house migrants is nearing the breaking point. Said the Mayor, “As has been mentioned over and over again, this is a right-to-shelter city, and we’re going to fulfill our obligations.”

Share this Article Print Email Copy LinkedIn Telegram VK Messenger WhatsApp SMS Reddit Flipboard Pinterest Tumblr Xing Share

Related News