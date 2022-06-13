Americans heading across the Pond to celebrate July 4th

Ahead of the 4th of July, travel experts looked into the latest travel trends for Americans, including top destinations, pricing and deals.

Surprisingly – the top international destination Americans are booking for Independence Day is London, UK.

Top five booked international destinations for Independence Day travel

London Athens Cancun Paris Rome

Top five booked domestic destinations for Independence Day travel

New York Las Vegas Orlando Los Angeles Seattle

Pricing facts for Independence Day travel

Average price for domestic travel is $345

Average price for international travel is $712

Deals still available for July 4th weekend (economy class, return trip) between July 1 – July 4 on Skyscanner:

San Francisco from $42

Tampa from $81

Austin from $82

Expert tips on

on how to hack your way to a great deal:

Be price smart: Searching by multiple dates and airports will give you the best chance of a bargain. Setting up price alerts will ensure you’re the first to know as prices drop with any additional discounts or added supply.

Consider all options: The last few years have seen new destinations rise in popularity as corridors shone a light on some surprising gems. Swapping your usual break in Cancun for Florida or California could be an unexpected delight.

Mix & Match to save $$: Not just a summer fashion trend, mix and matching the airlines you choose to fly with can seriously cut costs. Fares don’t have to be booked as returns, look at flying out with one airline and back with another to save money.

Use the whole month tool to find the best deals: Flight prices are all based on supply and demand. Because some dates are more popular than others, prices will vary. The ‘whole month’ search tool allows you to see cheap flights at a glance and pick the right deal for you. Consider traveling a day before or a day after your original departure dates, flying on less popular days of the week is always cheaper.

Flex is the word: In the past being flexible with travel might have meant flying at anti-social times to get a good price. But now with a constantly changing travel landscape, it’s important to know what the change policies are on flight tickets and accommodation. Choosing these flexible options can sometimes be much cheaper than package deals and of course, allows for a personally tailored trip.