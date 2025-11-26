American Tourists Come First In US National Parks

The U.S. National Park Service will sharply increase fees for foreign visitors under a new “America First” policy directed by President Trump, tripling annual pass costs and adding a $100 surcharge at top parks. Tourism officials warn the changes could further depress international travel and harm gateway communities.

Just in time for tomorrow’s Thanksgiving holiday, the US National Park Service (NPS) announced sweeping new fee increases that will significantly raise costs for international visitors while preserving lower prices and special benefits for U.S. residents — a move explicitly linked to President Donald Trump’s “America First” agenda and already drawing concern from tourism officials and conservation groups.

Beginning January 1, foreign tourists will be charged an additional $100 entry fee at 11 of the country’s most iconic national parks — including Grand Canyon, Yellowstone, Yosemite, Zion, Acadia, and others — on top of standard park admission.

In addition, the annual park pass for non-U.S. residents will jump from $80 to $250, while the cost for American residents will remain unchanged at $80. The NPS will also introduce “resident-only patriotic fee-free days”, excluding foreign visitors from days that were previously free to all.

The changes come as the Park Service struggles with major staffing shortages, deep budget cuts, and lingering infrastructure damage following the recent government shutdown, during which the agency temporarily stopped collecting fees, resulting in significant lost revenue.

A Direct Outgrowth of Trump’s “America First” Policies

The Interior Department confirmed that the new pricing structure implements a July executive order issued by President Trump directing the NPS to increase entry fees for foreign tourists. The Department’s announcement explicitly framed the change as “America-first entry fee policies.”

Interior Secretary Doug Burgum defended the decision, arguing that U.S. taxpayers — who fund the park system — should receive clear benefits.

“These changes ensure U.S. taxpayers continue to enjoy affordable access, while international visitors contribute their fair share to maintaining and improving our parks for future generations,” Burgum wrote on X. Hearbreaking Farewell from the Grand Canyon Lodge

A White House post publicizing the policy ended pointedly with the phrase: “AMERICANS FIRST.”

The political messaging fits into broader moves by the Trump administration to reshape the National Park Service in line with nationalist themes. The Department has also begun reviewing and removing historical signage that Trump officials say casts the United States “in a negative light,” and the NPS confirmed that the 2026 annual park pass design will feature portraits of historic American leaders, including Trump himself, in a branding shift that critics say injects political symbolism into the park system.

Tourism Officials Warn of Backlash Abroad

While the Interior Department argues that the new fees will help fund maintenance backlogs and infrastructure upgrades, tourism experts say the changes may backfire by deterring international travel to the U.S. — a trend already in motion before the policy was announced.

The U.S. Travel Association estimates that U.S. national parks and monuments attracted more than 14 million international visitors in 2018. But some parks have since seen a significant decline: Yellowstone reported that international visitation fell from roughly 30% of total visitors in 2018 to just 15% in 2024.

Local tourism officials warn that steep fee increases risk accelerating that decline.

In gateway communities near Yosemite, small business owners — dependent on international tourism for lodging, dining, tours, and transportation — told reporters that the surcharge could “repel foreign visitors” and damage rural economies that rely heavily on seasonal travel.

Economists note that foreign tourists generally stay longer and spend more per trip than domestic visitors, meaning declines in their numbers could produce outsized financial losses to local economies.

Experts Say International Travel Is Highly Price-Sensitive

Travel researchers say a $100 fee at entry — combined with a tripled annual pass price — is likely to function as a significant cost barrier, especially for travelers from countries with weaker currency exchange rates against the U.S. dollar.

International visitors consistently cite cost as one of the main factors in choosing travel destinations. With global travelers increasingly opting for destinations that offer competitive value — such as Canada’s Banff, New Zealand’s national parks, Japan’s outdoor regions, and EU-protected natural sites — the U.S. may face a loss of comparative advantage.

“There’s a very real risk of substitution effects,” one tourism economist said, referring to how international travelers replace priced-out destinations with similar but more affordable options.

The overtly nationalistic framing of the program may also discourage prospective visitors. Multiple tourism analysts have warned that messaging like “Americans first” can send a negative signal abroad, making international tourists feel less welcome.

Conservation Groups Raise Questions About Implementation

The National Parks Conservation Association (NPCA) said it plans to press the Department of the Interior for details about how the higher fees will be implemented and how the revenue will be allocated.

“There’s a lot to unpack in this announcement, including many questions on its implementation — all of which NPCA will raise with the Department of Interior,” spokesperson Kati Schmidt said.

Some conservation groups argue that discouraging foreign visitors may reduce overall visitation, thereby weakening broad public support for the national parks — long considered a bipartisan, globally admired part of American heritage.

Others note that the new fees do little to solve the parks’ long-standing structural problems: persistent staffing shortages, chronic underfunding, and an ever-growing maintenance backlog estimated in the tens of billions of dollars.

What Happens Next

The new fee structure is scheduled to take effect January 1, though some advocacy groups may challenge the policy or push for modifications.

Meanwhile, local businesses in major park gateway towns are bracing for potential declines in foreign tourism — a vital revenue stream, especially during summer peak seasons.

International travel analysts expect the full impact of the policy to become clear within 12–24 months, but many warn that the U.S. is taking a “high-risk bet” by imposing one of the world’s most expensive national-park entry regimes for foreign tourists.

As one tourism official warned: