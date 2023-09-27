American Hotel & Lodging Association Names New Executives

The American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) announced 2 executive promotions among its leadership team.

Haleigh Hildebrand was promoted to vice president, campaigns & political strategy. In her new role, Hildebrand will guide AHLA’s efforts to build grassroots and grasstops programs that support a healthy and growing hotel industry. Prior to her promotion, Hildebrand was AHLA’s senior director of government & political affairs, and she previously served as an assistant political director at the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees.

Ashley McNeil was promoted to vice president, federal affairs. In this position, McNeil will oversee AHLA’s efforts to maintain and grow AHLA’s strong connections to federal policymakers on behalf of hoteliers across the country. McNeil previously served as AHLA’s senior director of federal affairs, and prior to that was director of battleground fundraising for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, where she oversaw the fundraising and campaign strategy for a wide range of lawmakers and candidates.