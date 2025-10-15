American Crews join the 2025 Rolex Middle Sea Race in Malta

The 46th annual Rolex Middle Sea Race, a 606-nautical-mile journey beginning and ending in the breathtaking Grand Harbour of Valletta, Malta, will set sail on October 18, 2025, in an event hosted by Royal Malta Yacht Club.

Malta, an archipelago in the heart of the Mediterranean with deep-rooted nautical traditions, is in the perfect position to offer a diverse and challenging course. Sailors will weave around Sicily’s dramatic coastline, through the Strait of Messina, past the fiery glow of Stromboli, and around the remote islands of Pantelleria and Lampedusa. It’s a race where shifting winds, complex currents, and stunning natural beauty collide.

This year’s American entries include Varuna, a Cookson 50 skippered by seasoned offshore racer Chris Hemanss, and Final Final, skippered by Russell Whitworth, a sleek PAC 52 owned by Jon Desmond. They join an ever-growing roster of international competitors drawn by Malta’s exceptional race management, led by the Royal Malta Yacht Club, and the island’s singular ability to combine fierce competition with timeless charm.

Swiss watchmaker Rolex has been the title sponsor since 2002, cementing its status as an iconic sailing event recognized and accomplished globally by pro racers.

Renowned American sailor and owner-skipper George David, whose Rambler yachts have redefined speed records across the world’s most prestigious ocean races, reflected on his experiences competing in the Mediterranean, sharing, “The Rolex Middle Sea Race isn’t just a sailing competition—it’s an experience that stays with you for life. Few courses offer such raw beauty, complexity, and challenge. From the historic start in Valletta to racing under the shadow of volcanoes, it’s a spectacle every serious sailor should pursue.”

More than just a race, the Rolex Middle Sea Race is a celebration of Mediterranean culture, seafaring legacy, and nature’s beauty. Sailors and spectators alike are drawn to the island’s warm hospitality, vibrant history, and dramatic coastlines.

The Rolex Middle Sea Race offers a rare combination: elite sport, rich history, and a Mediterranean paradise at its heart. In Malta, the spirit of adventure is as enduring as the stone walls of Valletta, and every October, it comes alive with sails against the skyline.