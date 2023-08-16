American Airlines Workers Picket Nationwide

Passenger service workers at American Airlines held informational pickets nationwide yesterday. Teamsters Airline Division National Coordinator for Customer Service and Flight Attendants and Co-Chair of the CWA-IBT Passneger Service Association Kim Barboro explained that their intent is to let the flying public know that American Airlines needs to bargain for a fair contract with these workers.

Bargaining has been ongoing for close to a year in which workers are seeking improved job security, safety, wages, and working conditions. Represented are reservations agents, gate and ticket counter agents, customer assistance agents, and club and travel center agents at American Airlines. Many of the workers have not received a raise in nearly 4 years, despite American Airlines earning $1.3 billion in profits last quarter.