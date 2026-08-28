Mystery surrounds the deaths of 18 elephants in Kenya’s famous Amboseli ecosystem, with preliminary tests pointing to possible cyanide poisoning linked to contaminated tomatoes. Wildlife authorities are investigating how the elephants were exposed as conservationists raise concerns over hazardous chemicals near one of Africa’s most important elephant habitats.

NAIROBI, Kenya — Kenyan wildlife authorities are investigating the deaths of 18 elephants in the Amboseli ecosystem, with preliminary laboratory findings pointing to possible cyanide poisoning linked to contaminated agricultural produce from farms bordering wildlife habitats.

The deaths, recorded over several weeks in June and July 2026, have raised concern among conservationists over the use and handling of hazardous chemicals near one of Africa’s best-known elephant habitats.

The first 15 elephant deaths were recorded from June 24, with the toll rising to 18 by the fourth week of July. The incidents prompted laboratory testing, security investigations and environmental sampling as authorities sought to establish exactly what killed the animals.

Preliminary analysis of samples collected from the elephant carcasses detected traces of cyanide, according to Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) officials. Investigators are examining whether the elephants may have ingested pesticide-contaminated tomatoes originating from farms close to wildlife habitats.

However, authorities have stressed that the investigation remains ongoing and that the preliminary findings must undergo further scientific verification before a definitive cause of death can be established.

Kenya’s Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano said preliminary laboratory results indicated the probable involvement of cyanide poisoning arising from the ingestion of pesticide-contaminated tomatoes sourced from farms adjacent to wildlife habitats.

She cautioned that the findings remained subject to further scientific verification.

“The Government will allow the investigative and judicial processes to proceed to their lawful conclusion, and any person established to have unlawfully killed, poisoned or harmed wildlife will be prosecuted in accordance with the law,” Miano said.

The deaths have intensified concerns among conservation experts about the handling and possible misuse of hazardous agricultural chemicals in areas bordering wildlife habitats.

Investigators are working to determine how the elephants could have been exposed to cyanide and whether the deaths resulted from deliberate poisoning, accidental contamination or another source.

Famous Amboseli Elephants

Amboseli National Park in southern Kenya is internationally renowned for its elephants and is one of East Africa’s major wildlife tourism destinations.

The wider Amboseli ecosystem supports a large and extensively studied elephant population whose movements extend across the Kenya-Tanzania border and the landscapes surrounding Mount Kilimanjaro.

Amboseli is particularly famous for its large, long-tusked elephants. Some of its biggest bulls, sometimes described as “Super Tuskers,” carry exceptionally long tusks that can reach close to the ground. Such elephants have become increasingly rare elsewhere in Africa.

More than 1,600 elephants are associated with the Amboseli population, while the wider cross-border ecosystem supports even larger numbers as animals move between protected areas and community lands in search of food and water.

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Their movements form part of a wider network of wildlife corridors connecting landscapes that include Amboseli, Tsavo, Mkomazi and the Kilimanjaro region.

These cross-border elephant populations, combined with views of Mount Kilimanjaro, have made the Amboseli area one of the most recognizable safari destinations in East Africa and an important source of tourism revenue for Kenya.

The deaths of 18 elephants have therefore generated concern not only about wildlife conservation but also about the growing interaction between agriculture, hazardous chemicals and wildlife in areas surrounding protected habitats.

Conservationists say establishing the precise cause of the deaths will be critical to preventing similar incidents and protecting elephants that routinely move beyond national park boundaries into agricultural and community lands.

Kenyan authorities say scientific, environmental and security investigations will continue until the source and circumstances of the suspected poisoning have been established.