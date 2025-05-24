Amazing Thailand Celebrates 150 Years of Peacebuilding Diplomacy

In an era of interminable tumult and turmoil, the tourism destinations that survive will be those that can live at peace with themselves, their neighbours, and the world. This brilliant speech by the Thailand Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Maris Sangiampongsa, pinpoints how Thailand plans to navigate the swirling storms of global geopolitics and geo-economics, which pose the biggest threats to Travel and tourism, with no end in sight.

The Thai Travel and tourism industry would be well advised to read and study it carefully. Its future no longer depends on the Ministry of Tourism & Sports, the Tourism Authority of Thailand, the airlines, or the private sector, but on how well MFA diplomats can manage the three pillars of Thai foreign policy: maintaining strategic balance, fostering peace and stability, and advancing economic diplomacy.

The speech was delivered on 22 May at a function marking the 150th anniversary of the founding of the MFA. For history buffs such as myself, the event was uplifting and thought-provoking. An exhibition traced some of the historic moments of Thai foreign policy. It recognised the distinguished personalities who have led diplomatic efforts to ensure that Thailand remains a “friend to many and enemy to none.”

Here are some of the quotes that stand out:

I would advise everyone in Thai Travel & Tourism to visit the exhibition to understand better the historical context of Thai diplomacy and how it will be crucial to preserving the bedrock foundation of Thai tourism: balancing the maximum possible visa-free accessibility while preserving safety and security. The exhibition is open until June 9.

Keynote Address by H.E. Mr. Maris Sangiampongsa, Thailand Minister of Foreign Affairs

150 years of the Foreign Ministry in Thailand.

Excellencies, Distinguished Guests, Friends of Thailand, Ladies and Gentlemen,

Thank you for joining us to mark the 150th Anniversary of Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. I am pleased to welcome you all here today as we celebrate a historic milestone.

The Ministry was founded on April 14, or Songkran, which is a fitting coincidence since water holds a deep symbolic meaning in Thai culture.

Water is a source and a way of life. It flows gently yet persistently, nourishes all it touches, adapts to overcome obstacles, and connects distant lands and people. In the same spirit, Thai diplomacy has, for centuries, been conducted with resilience, agility, and purpose—forging close ties between Thailand and our friends and partners.

In the same spirit that water nourishes, Thai diplomacy has nurtured friendship and understanding among nations through openness. Blessed with a strategic location at the heart of mainland Southeast Asia, Thailand is a natural crossroads of people, cultures, and commerce. Our rivers have welcomed traders and visitors from near and far since ancient times, transforming the country into a thriving hub for international trade and diplomacy.

In the same spirit that water adapts and flows around obstacles, Thai diplomacy has adapted to the currents of history. Guided by flexibility and pragmatism, we have shifted course while remaining steadfast in the interest of our people, always finding a way forward without losing our bearings. This approach, anchored in the wisdom of our kings and leaders, has allowed Thailand to stay balanced on the global stage, uphold our values, and preserve our sovereignty.

In the same spirit that water connects, Thailand has served as a facilitator, bridge-builder and connector across the boundaries of language, culture and geography. As a friend to many and an enemy to none, we have helped shape a regional architecture of dialogue and partnership. We helped to found ASEAN in 1967 and played a key role in promoting peace and prosperity in Indochina. We then initiated the ACD in 2002 and ACMECS in 2003.

Today, we are a proud host of UNESCAP, among over 40 other regional offices of international organisations, over 90 diplomatic and consular missions, and over 130 honorary consuls. Over 35,000 diplomatic and consular representatives, officers, staff, and their families live in Thailand.

But today, the terrain is also becoming more challenging.

We find ourselves at a notable historical juncture, with rising geopolitical and geo-economic tensions. The calm seas of cooperation have become unpredictable, as conflicts and insecurities persist in many parts of the world.

Thailand has always believed that those who endure are not those who resist the current but those who move along with it wisely. So, Thailand will continue to build on its strengths in pursuit of three specific aspirations we view as key in our current environment: maintaining strategic balance, fostering peace and stability, and advancing economic diplomacy.

First, maintaining strategic balance has always been Thailand’s mantra through various challenging historical episodes. In our current environment, it takes on a more proactive character.

Building on our balanced and friendly relations, Thailand will assert our role as bridge-builder and facilitator, seeking common ground and fostering trust and cooperation among countries and groups with diverse positions. Thailand is enhancing its commitment to playing a bigger role in shaping a more inclusive international order.

Our bid to join the OECD and BRICS, and our readiness to join new cooperation frameworks to help build a more inclusive and interconnected international order to strengthen collaboration in areas of shared interest, reflect this enhanced commitment.

At the same time, Thailand will seek to create synergies within and across cooperation frameworks—from the Mekong subregional frameworks, BIMSTEC, ASEAN, ACD, and APEC, to the G77 at the UN. We are also diversifying our global partnerships through a “multiple alignment” approach, deepening relations with major powers, regional powers, and emerging partners.

What does not change is that Thailand remains committed to being a consistent and reliable partner. As geopolitical competition intensifies, we will continue to foster stability through dialogue and constructive engagement, while trusting that major powers will manage their differences responsibly, avoid escalation, and leave room for cooperation amid strategic competition.

Second, fostering peace and stability takes on a different meaning in our current context. History teaches us that peace cannot be taken for granted, and shifts in the international order have brought turmoil and economic hardship. We must learn from the past. This is why Thailand believes that rules-based multilateralism and international law must anchor any evolving global order. However, a major update of the multilateral system is urgently needed.

We strongly support reforming the system to make it more resilient, inclusive, and effective for an increasingly unpredictable world. Thailand is committed to creating meaningful contributions through our work in the UN mechanisms, particularly the Human Rights Council and the International Law Commission, which we are currently a member, and advancing global efforts in sustainability, food, energy, health security, and peacebuilding.

We are also key advocates for establishing the Advisory Centre on International Investment Dispute Resolution and have proposed hosting it here in Bangkok.

At the same time, Thailand champions regional mechanisms for maintaining peace and stability. In our region, ASEAN is the only regional cooperation framework with a legally binding Charter, mature mechanisms, especially in engaging with external partners, and a unified vision across a wide range of issues. ASEAN leaders will adopt the ASEAN Community Vision 2045 in Kuala Lumpur next week. And I hope that it will reflect our unified vision to navigate ongoing geopolitical and geo-economic contests and chart a path toward a more resilient, inclusive, and future-ready ASEAN.

As a founding member, Thailand remains steadfast in strengthening ASEAN’s unity, centrality, and relevance. ASEAN has been and will remain the cornerstone of Thailand’s foreign policy. We pledge to advance the ASEAN Community and ensure that ASEAN continues to be a pillar of peace, stability, and prosperity and a driving force for our region and the world in the decades ahead.

At the subregional level, Thailand will continue to play a leading role in advancing sustainable economic development. We believe that security and prosperity must go hand in hand. That is why we have been working closely with our neighbours to tackle transboundary challenges, especially narcotics, online scams, PM2.5 pollution, and shared water resource management.

As Myanmar’s next-door neighbour, Thailand will continue to intensify its diplomatic engagement to support the peace process, guided by ASEAN’s Five-Point Consensus. We want to work in the interest of peace, stability, and prosperity in our region. We are ready to facilitate dialogue among all parties in pursuit of practical solutions for peace and stability in Myanmar.

Third, Thailand will step up its policy of advancing proactive economic diplomacy. The global economic order is becoming more fragmented, while supply chains are being redefined. The global economy is also undergoing profound technological shifts, with the rapid rise of AI.

This is why the current Thai Government is focused on not just reviving, but also modernising the economy and promoting competitiveness and the ease of doing business. We are upgrading industries to be more advanced, greener, and energy-efficient, with priority sectors including advanced electronics, electric vehicles, renewable energy, and digital economy. By investing in infrastructure, enhancing innovation,n and developing human capital, Thailand equips itself as a high-value investment destination and a regional hub for innovation and logistics.

We are also strengthening global engagement by accelerating free trade negotiations, deepening our participation in RCEP, the world’s largest free trade agreement, and working to diversify markets and partnerships to keep our economy open and competitive.

The Landbridge Project and the Southern Economic Corridor will offer new trade routes between the Indian and Pacific Oceans, creating new opportunities for seamless land and maritime transport and enhancing Thailand’s vision of becoming a connectivity hub.

This year, Thailand has presented its candidature for election to the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) Council in Category C for the 2026 – 2027 term. With a proven track record and a strong commitment to sustainable, secure, and efficient maritime transport, Thailand is eager to continue playing an active role in shaping the future of international shipping.

Being creative by nature, the Thai people are talented in blending tradition with innovation adaptively and playfully. We see the creative economy as a new engine of growth.

Thailand is leveraging its unique cultural strength to boost trade, attract global talent, and drive long-term economic transformation by promoting culture, tourism, and digital innovation.

Thailand is committed to being a responsible player in the digital economy and AI in the region and beyond – by chairing ASEAN’s negotiations on the Digital Economy Framework Agreement (DEFA), co-launching the ASEAN Guide on AI Governance and Ethics, and hosting Asia – Pacific’s first UNESCO Global Forum on the Ethics of AI next month.

We aspire to be active players in an innovative, inclusive, and sustainable future economy, with strong partnerships worldwide.