All Nippon Airways Reports Revenue, Operating Income Increase

11 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
ANA’s strategy to be positioned for sustainable growth in domestic and international travel after restrictions were relaxed.

All Nippon Airways (ANA) today reported that in the first quarter, both operating revenue and operating income increased significantly compared to the same period the prior year, resulting in the first operating profit in four years for the Q1 period.

“ANA’s performance this quarter reflects our strategy to be positioned for sustainable growth in domestic and international travel after the restrictions were relaxed” said Kimihiro Nakahori, Executive Vice President and Group Chief Financial Officer.

“Being able to achieve a profitable first quarter for the first time in four years is a testament to the relentless efforts of ANA Group employees.”

