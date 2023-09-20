Airport News Airline News eTurboNews | eTN Japan Travel NewsBrief Short News

All Nippon Airways Expands at Narita Airport

Add Comment
2 days ago
by Harry Johnson
1 min read
, All Nippon Airways Expands at Narita Airport, eTurboNews | eTN
Harry Johnson
Written by Harry Johnson

SME in Travel? Click here!

Narita International Airport Corporation announced that it will construct Cargo Building No. 8, within the cargo terminal of Narita Airport. Cargo Building No.8 has received the “ZEB Oriented” certification from Japan Ministry of the Environment for its environmentally friendly design.

All Nippon Airways (ANA) will centralize its six currently dispersed warehouses into Cargo Building No. 8, ANA’s largest cargo warehouse, allowing highly efficient operations in the new facility.

By expanding temperature-controlled facilities, ANA will be able to meet the growing demand for pharmaceuticals and fresh products.

PrintLinkedInTelegramWhatsAppVKMessengerSMSRedditFlipboardPinterestTumblrXingBufferHacker NewsLineMixPocketYummlyCopy

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for mroe than 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

View all posts

You may also like

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXing