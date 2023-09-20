All Nippon Airways Expands at Narita Airport

Narita International Airport Corporation announced that it will construct Cargo Building No. 8, within the cargo terminal of Narita Airport. Cargo Building No.8 has received the “ZEB Oriented” certification from Japan Ministry of the Environment for its environmentally friendly design.

All Nippon Airways (ANA) will centralize its six currently dispersed warehouses into Cargo Building No. 8, ANA’s largest cargo warehouse, allowing highly efficient operations in the new facility.

By expanding temperature-controlled facilities, ANA will be able to meet the growing demand for pharmaceuticals and fresh products.