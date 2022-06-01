All New in the Bahamas

The first day of summer is on the horizon, and the energy of The Islands of The Bahamas will be rejuvenated by a calendar full of beloved cultural events. Travelers can choose to relax on the beach or curate their vacation itineraries around the highly anticipated regattas, music festivals, and traditional celebrations.

Long Island Regatta Sets Sail — Salt Pond Harbour welcomes sloop sailors and spectators to the Long Island Regatta from 1 to 4 June 2022. Participants will compete for cash prizes and bragging rights while visitors shop artisan vendors and enjoy authentic food and drinks.

Competition Heats Up on Grand Bahama Island — Join members of the Battle Ground Bahamas Yellowfin Tuna Fishing Tournament for a second year, from 2 to 4 June 2022, for championship fishing on Grand Bahama Island. Partial proceeds will be donated to the Grand Bahama Disaster Relief Committee.

The Annual Pineapple Fest Returns to Eleuthera — The sweet taste of summer and homegrown flavours return to Gregory Town, Eleuthera for the annual Pineapple Fest from 3 to 4 June 2022. In honor of the island’s agricultural heritage, festivities include musical entertainment, interactive games, and culinary competitions.

Cat Island Rake ‘N Scrape Festival Celebrates Local Music — Residents and visitors are invited to the annual Cat Island Rake ‘N Scrape Festival from 2 to 4 June 2022. Enjoy live performances by local and national artists, “down home” cuisine, and authentic craft goods.

The Ocean Club, A Four Seasons Resort Marks its 60th Anniversary — In celebration of 60 years in The Bahamas, The Ocean Club, A Four Seasons Resort, ushers in a new era of glamour with ultra-exclusive culinary experiences and programming, as well as forthcoming summer room and amenity renovations.

The Abaco Club Plans for Major Expansion — Set along the secluded white sand beaches of Winding Bay, Abaco, The Abaco Club announces plans to redefine barefoot luxury with the addition of 36 beachfront villa residences, The Cays, and a new club and ocean view restaurant, The Beach House.

For a complete list of promotions, deals, and packages available now for a vacation in The Bahamas, visit www.bahamas.com/deals-packages.

Atlantis Paradise Island Launches Summer Sale — Guests who book four or more consecutive nights at either The Royal or The Coral at Atlantis Paradise Island Bahamas before 8 June 2022 earn the fourth night free. The travel window is now through 31 October 2022.

Family Fun Awaits at Margaritaville Beach Resort Nassau — This summer, book a five-night stay at Margaritaville Beach Resort Nassau with the “Fam”tastic Stay & Play offer to receive a $350 food and beverage credit and unlimited access to the Fins Up Water Park and Parakeets Summer Camp. The travel window is now through 19 November 2022.

Caerula Mar Club and EvoJets debut the Ultimate Wedding Package — Caerula Mar Club, a luxury resort on the beautiful island of Andros, partners with private jet charter company EvoJets to offer the Beachfront Bliss in The Bahamas wedding package. Included is VIP roundtrip transportation, three-night accommodations for the couple and bridal party, and ceremony essentials like the wedding cake and bridal bouquet. The booking window is now through 31 December 2022.

$150 Fee Credit for Out Island Vacationers — Private pilots receive a $150 fee credit for a pre-booked two-night hotel stays at any participating Bahama Out Islands Promotion Board member property before 31 October 2022. The booking window is now through 30 June 2022.

