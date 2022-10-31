All hands on deck to rebuild Barbados tourism post COVID-19

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Tourism and International Transport, Francine Blackman; Minister of Tourism and International Transport, Ian Gooding-Edghill; and Chief Executive Officer of the Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc., Dr. Jens Thraenhart, in discussion at a welcome reception for international media partners covering the Barbados Food and Rum Festival. – image courtesy of C. Pitt/BGIS

The new Minister of Tourism and International Transport, Ian Gooding-Edghill, made the statement while speaking in his first official engagement at a welcome reception for international media partners covering the ministry’s Food and Rum Festival, taking place from October 27 to 30.

“I’m thoroughly looking forward to taking up the Ministry of Tourism and International Transport at such a critical time, and it will be an all-hands-on-deck effort to ensure that Barbados remains top of mind even in a post-COVID world, as many destinations are now fighting for the attention of travellers,” the Minister stated.

The new Tourism Minister noted that from the US to the UK and Europe, Latin America, Canada, and the Caribbean, Barbados stood ready to welcome visitors to its shores and soon he would be sharing the Government’s vision for Barbados’ tourism 2023 and beyond.

During his remarks, Minister Gooding-Edghill thanked his predecessor Senator, Lisa Cummins, now Minister of Energy and Business, for the “tremendous amount of work” she had put in with the Ministry and for bringing the Food and Rum festival alive after a two-year hiatus.

Also speaking at the welcome reception was the Chief Executive Officer of the Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. (BTMI) Dr. Jens Thraenhart, who explained the significance of the festival.

Register to secure your place today! World Travel Market will be taking place from 7-9 November 2022. World Travel Market will be taking place from 7-9 November 2022. Register now!

“I think why this Food and Rum Festival is so important is because it shows what Barbados is, and it’s not just about the beach, it’s actually more than the beaches, and I think in the end it’s about the culture, it’s about diverse experiences and it’s also about the rum and the food behind it.

“So these are the stories that we need to tell and you as media coming all the way from all over the world are the storytellers,” said Dr. Thraenhart.

“So you’re the ones that actually ignite the spark and make sure that the world sees Barbados in a different light.”

Both Minister Gooding-Edghill and Dr. Thraenhart thanked the media for attending the event and expressed that they looked forward to seeing and reading all the stories about the rich legacy of food and rum and destination Barbados.

They also commended the staff at the BTMI for putting together the festival and all those participating in the activities. The evening featured food prepared by Chefs Damian Leach and Javon Cummins, and bites from sponsor Brydens Stokes Ltd., as well as cocktails by mixologists Alex Chandler and Philip ‘Casanova’ Antoine.

Article courtesy of Sheena Forde-Craigg, Barbados Government Information Service (GIS)

Share this Article Print Email Copy LinkedIn Telegram VK Messenger WhatsApp SMS Reddit Flipboard Pinterest Tumblr Xing Share

Related News