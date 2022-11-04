All-female line-up at the BIG Airline Session at WTM London

The BIG Airline Session will kick off with a perspective on the outlook for the airline sector by WTM’s aviation expert John Strickland.

Female bosses from three leading airlines will take to the Future Stage at WTM London on Monday November 7 to talk about the opportunities and challenges they’ve experienced on their way to the top in the airline industry.

Aer Lingus CEO Lynne Embleton, Wizz Air UK Managing Director Marion Geoffroy and TUI Airline Chief Operating Officer Dawn Wilson will come together to discuss their path to Board-level membership and their leadership roles in a male-dominated airline world.

In what has long been a must-attend event at WTM London, John Strickland will draw on his 40 years of experience in the air transport industry to give an overview of how airlines have fared over the past year and will draw on his strategic insight and contacts to give his view on the months and years ahead.

He’ll then invite the female aviation bosses to tell their stories, as well as address the current challenges faced by their companies and the wider aviation industry.

John Strickland, Director, JLS Consulting, commented:

“I’m really looking forward to interviewing these exceptional women leaders and learning about the challenges they faced in advancing their own careers. They bring vast experience and I’m sure they’ll be keen to share advice and motivation for other woman in the audience seeking to get into the industry.”

Juliette Losardo, WTM Exhibition Director, said:

“I’m honored to welcome these three incredible women – who’ve made it to the top of the aviation – to World Travel Market. I’ll be fascinated to hear their stories and am confident a session such as this will inspire, excite and motivate those trying to carve a path within the sector.’’

The panel members are:



Lynne Embleton, CEO, Aer Lingus

Lynne Embleton has spent 30 years in aviation and joined Aer Lingus in April 2021 as Chief Executive Officer. She was Managing Director of British Airways Gatwick and spent six years as Chairwoman of BA Cityflyer, and four as CEO of IAG Cargo.

Marion Geoffroy, Managing Director, Wizz Air UK

Marion Geoffroy joined Wizz Air as Head of Legal and General Counsel in March 2015. She was appointed Chief Corporate Officer of Wizz Air in September 2018 before being appointed as Managing Director of Wizz Air UK in September 2021. She’s also held senior leadership roles at France-KLM and Verlingue Insurance Brokers and trained as a lawyer.



Dawn Wilson, COO, TUI Airline

Dawn Wilson’s career began as a member of cabin crew and has been Head of Cabin Crew, Head of Airport Services, Director of Operations and Managing Director & Accountable Manager of TUI Airways and TUIfly Nordic. She was appointed COO, TUI Airline, in 2021, overseeing 5,000 colleagues across TUI’s five airlines.

The BIG Airline Session takes place on the Future Stage at WTM on Monday November 7, 15:00 – 16:00.