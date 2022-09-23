All COVID restrictions lifted on Barbados today

The travel and tourism industry in Barbados has a reason to celebrate today. One of the most desired travel destinations in the Caribbean is now completely open for all visitors.

It’s now official. On Thursday, the Government of Barbados announced changes to the travel entry protocols.

With wide open arms, visitors are now welcomed to this popular travel and tourism destination in the Caribbean.

Effective midnight, Thursday, September 22, 2022, Barbados will discontinue all COVID-19-related travel protocols. Therefore, there will be no testing requirements for entering Barbados, whether you are vaccinated or unvaccinated.

In addition, the wearing of masks generally will now be optional. Mask wearing only remains mandatory for persons working in and visiting healthcare facilities, nursing homes, hospitals, and senior citizens’ homes, persons traveling on public transportation, and persons who are COVID-19 positive.

Minister of Tourism and International Transport, Sen. the Hon. Lisa Cummins stated that “This is the last step for us which reflects our position as fully open for business following the COVID-19 pandemic. We look forward to continuing to welcome visitors to our shores to experience all of the new and returning events slated for the rest of the year and into early 2023,” she said.

An excited Barbados Tourism Board CEO Jens Thraenhart told eTurboNews: Good news!

About Barbados

The island of Barbados offers a unique Caribbean experience steeped in rich history and colorful culture and rooted in remarkable landscapes.

Barbados is the home of two of the three remaining Jacobean Mansions left in the Western hemisphere and fully functional rum distilleries.

This island is known as the birthplace of rum, commercially producing and bottling the spirit since the 1700s.

Each year, Barbados hosts several world-class events, including the annual Barbados Food and Rum Festival, the annual Barbados Reggae Festival, and the annual Crop Over Festival, where celebrities such as Lewis Hamilton and its very own Rihanna are often spotted. Accommodations are wide and varied, ranging from picturesque plantation houses and villas to quaint bed and breakfast gems, prestigious international chains, and award-winning five-diamond resorts.

In 2018, Barbados’ accommodation sector captured 13 awards in the Top Hotels Overall, Luxury, All-Inclusive, Small, Best Service, Bargain, and Romance categories of the ‘Traveler’s Choice Awards. And getting to paradise is a breeze: the Grantley Adams International Airport offers plenty of non-stop and direct services from a growing number of U.S., U.K., Canadian, Caribbean, European, and Latin American gateways, making Barbados the true gateway to the Eastern Caribbean.

For more information on Barbados’ travel protocols, visit www.barbadostravelprotocols.com.

