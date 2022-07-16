All Clear: SFO International Airport Terminal Operation resume

At San Francisco International Airport (SFO) is dealing with a bomb threat and a suspicious package on this busy Friday travel night.

San Francisco International Airport is an international gateway to California and the United States. SFO is located 13 miles south of Downtown San Francisco. Nonstop flights from San Francisco are available throughout North America, South America, the Caribbean, Central America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia.

View Post

A bomb threat triggered the closure of the SFO International terminal on a busy Friday travel night. Authorities did not want to take a chance.

The all-clear message was announced at around 1 am Saturday morning. The International terminal resumed operations, flights are taking off at this time.

A suspect was arrested. More details are unclear.

International arrivals and departures had been disrupted earlier. “Please check with your airline on the status of your flight. International Terminal is still evacuated as of 11:30 pm, Friday night.”

This was tweeted by San Francisco International Airport.

Air Train and BART transport systems were shut down and were bypassing the international terminal. There is a bus service available between the Domestic terminals.

This is all back to normal. Air Trains are again stopping at the International Terminal.

Many airlines had informed passengers of delays. This includes United Airlines delaying their departure to Sydney and Singapore.

Share this Article Print Email Copy LinkedIn Telegram VK Messenger WhatsApp SMS Reddit Flipboard Pinterest Tumblr Xing Share

Related News