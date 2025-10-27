Alaska Airlines to Launch 13 New Non Stop Routes

Alaska Airlines will launch 13 new nonstop routes beginning next spring and add two new destinations—Tulsa, Oklahoma (TUL) and Arcata–Eureka, California (ACV)—as part of a broad West Coast expansion centered on San Diego and Portland. With the additions, Alaska Air Group says it will serve 142 destinations in 2026, its most ever.

Alaska Airlines will debut daily flights between San Diego–Tulsa and Seattle–Tulsa, and add daily Seattle–Arcata–Eureka service. In Southern California, San Diego sees five new nonstops (Dallas–Fort Worth, Oakland, Raleigh–Durham, Santa Barbara, and Tulsa), while Portland gains four (Baltimore, Idaho Falls, Philadelphia and St. Louis). A new Ontario–Santa Rosa–Sonoma link rounds out the list.

Alaska also continues to deepen its Hawaiʻi schedule. A summer–seasonal Honolulu–Hollywood Burbank route starts May 13, 2026, marking the first time in more than 20 years the two airports are connected, according to Hollywood Burbank Airport.

“With bold expansion in San Diego and Portland, plus more flights to Hawaiʻi and new destinations like Tulsa and Arcata–Eureka, Alaska is redefining what it means to connect guests,” said Kirsten Amrine, the airline’s vice president of revenue management and network planning.