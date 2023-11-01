Airline News eTurboNews | eTN NewsBrief USA Travel News

Alaska Airlines New Mickey Mouse Airplane

2 days ago
by Harry Johnson
Harry Johnson
Alaska Airlines celebrated the return of Mickey Mouse in its fleet today with latest special edition aircraft.

After the big reveal of this specially themed plane at a gate ceremony in Seattle, passengers will board the inaugural flight to Orange County, California, to visit “The Happiest Place on Earth” at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim. Named “Mickey’s Toontown Express,” the celebrated plane is now flying on routes across Alaska’s network.

Adorned with images of Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse, along with their pals Goofy, Pluto, Donald Duck and Daisy Duck in Mickey’s Toontown at Disneyland Park, the Boeing 737-800, tail number 565AS, is Alaska Airlines’ eighth livery in collaboration with Disneyland Resort.

According to Alaska Airlines, it took artists over 400 hours and 20 days to hand-paint the brightly colored aircraft exterior from nose to tail.

