Alaska Air Group orders 8 new E175s for Horizon Air

Horizon’s new 76-seat aircraft from this order will be delivered in Alaska’s livery and three-class configuration over the next four years

Alaska Air Group announced plans to grow its regional fleet with an order of eight new additional E175 jets and options for 13 more. The E175 aircraft will fly exclusively for Alaska Airlines under a Capacity Purchase Agreement (CPA) with Horizon Air.

IMPORTANT If you represent the company featured in this article and like to make it available also to non-premium readers free of charge please click here

The value of the contract, including options, is USD $1.12 billion based on list price. Horizon’s new 76-seat aircraft from this order will be delivered in Alaska’s livery and three-class configuration over the next four years starting in Q2 2023.

Mark Neely, VP Americas, Embraer Commercial Aviation, said, “The E175 is the backbone of the US regional network, feeding airport hubs across the country as well as producing the connectivity all communities need to thrive, both economically and socially. While this market is currently under pressure, it is essential that carriers are able to provide these essential services to the entire United States. The Embraer E175, with 85% market share in its segment, is keeping the US on the move and in touch.”

“The E175 is an extremely efficient aircraft,” said Nat Pieper, senior vice president of fleet, finance and alliances for Alaska Airlines. “The jet is the perfect aircraft to serve Horizon’s regional network in the Pacific Northwest and beyond. Our guests will enjoy a consistent, three-class cabin experience as they travel from smaller communities to catch flights across Alaska’s larger hubs or on one of our many global airline partners.”

The Horizon Air 76-seat E175 jet features 12 seats in First Class, 12 in Premium Class and 52 in the Main Cabin. Onboard amenities include free entertainment featuring more than 1,000 movies and TV shows. Additionally, customers seated in First Class enjoy 110-volt power in every seat.

Share this Article Print Email Copy LinkedIn Telegram VK Messenger WhatsApp SMS Reddit Flipboard Pinterest Tumblr Xing Share

Related News