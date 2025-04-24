Alain St. Ange, Seychelles’ former Minister of Tourism and current presidential candidate for Lalyans Nouvo Sesel, was honored as Guest of Honor at the International Summit & Awards held at the iconic House of Lords, UK Parliament.

The recognition was presented by MSG Advert Ltd., in celebration of Mr. St. Ange’s lifelong dedication to leadership, diplomacy, and sustainable development.

This distinguished accolade underscores the international esteem in which Mr. St. Ange is held—particularly for his contributions to global tourism diplomacy, economic empowerment, and people-centered governance. His address at the summit resonated with delegates from across continents, further solidifying his role as a statesman equipped with the global perspective and grassroots sensibility needed in today’s era of change.

Now standing as a leading voice for transformation under the banner of Lalyans Nouvo Sesel, Alain St. Ange brings the same integrity, innovation, and inclusive vision to his presidential campaign. His platform echoes the values he was celebrated for abroad: unity, transparency, equitable opportunity, and bold reform. From ending excessive fees on tourism and jetty landings to advocating for justice in state land allocations and addressing social inequality, St. Ange and *Lalyans Nouvo Sesel are championing a future that puts the Seychellois people first.

“Being recognized at the House of Lords was an honor,” St. Ange stated. “But my true purpose lies at home—with the people of Seychelles.”

“Together, we can usher in a new era of fairness, prosperity, and dignity.”

MSG Advert Ltd. extended its heartfelt appreciation to Mr. St. Ange for gracing the international stage and embodying the summit’s mission to elevate visionary leadership. His presence reminded all in attendance that genuine progress stems from courage, collaboration, and a relentless commitment to the people.