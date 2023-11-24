Airline News Aviation News Destination News Earned Media eTurboNews | eTN News Update Turkey Travel World Travel News

AJET, a New Turkish Airlines Low Cost

Add Comment
34 mins ago
by Juergen T Steinmetz
2 min read
Avatar
Written by Juergen T Steinmetz

AnadoluJet, a successful brand of Turkish Airlines, will operate as “AJet Air Transportation Inc.” starting the end of March 2024.

<

Anadolu’s launch comes as it transitions to becoming a wholly-owned subsidiary of Turkish Airlines. The airline was originally established in 2008 to cater to Anatolia‘s air transportation needs, providing advantageous options.

Anatolia, or Asia Minor Turkish Anadolu, Peninsula is forming the western extremity of Asia. It is bounded by the Black Sea to the north, the Mediterranean Sea to the south, and the Aegean Sea to the west. Its eastern boundary is generally marked by the southeastern Taurus Mountains.

At an event held at the Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen Airport Turkish Technic Hangar, with the participation of Turkish Airlines Inc. executives, AJET has taken its place in the aviation sector under its new name.

Turkish Airlines Chairman of the Board and the Executive Committee, Prof. Dr. Ahmet Bolat, commented on the establishment of AJET:

“In line with our goals for the next 10 years, we are proud to have started the establishment process of our AJet. The efforts and dedication we have put in for a long time have paid off, and we will introduce AJet to the skies with the summer schedule at the end of March 2024. We fully believe that AJet, with its new name, will become an important part of the low-cost aviation industry on a global scale.”

The company intends to align with its sustainability vision by adopting eco-friendly practices and targeting the “Low-cost” market from a fresh perspective. Through service streamlining and a focus on economy-class seating, the company aims to lower ticket prices and make air transportation services more accessible to a wider range of people.

