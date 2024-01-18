What is Airport-to-Airport Visa Change in UAE?

This process enables applicants to swiftly obtain a tourist visa, allowing them to visit a neighboring country instead of returning to their home country.

In a recent development impacting the travel and tourism sector, experts are speculating a potential 20% increase in fares for airport-to-airport visa changes in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

International media has reported on the latest alterations in fees that could significantly affect visitors to the country.

The surge in demand for visitors opting to extend their stay during the winter months has triggered a sudden hike in fees, with airline fares for leaving and re-entering the country already witnessing a spike of 125 dirhams.

Understanding Airport-to-Airport Visa Change:

This process enables applicants to swiftly obtain a tourist visa, allowing them to visit a neighboring country instead of returning to their home country. The visa permits a return to the UAE on the same day or after spending a night in the neighboring country. The expedited process, which takes up to four hours, includes flying to the neighboring country, waiting at the airport, and returning on the next available flight.

Changes in Visa Durations and Costs:

Tourism companies report that the authorities have discontinued the 90-day long visa by the last quarter of 2023, leading to a surge in demand for the 60-day long visa. The cost for the 60-day visa, previously available for 1,300 dirhams, now starts at 1,500 dirhams. Fares vary based on booking timing, offering lower rates if booked at least a month in advance.

In December 2022, the UAE ceased the option for visit visa holders to extend their visa without leaving the country, requiring them to exit before returning on a new visa. Although this policy was temporarily altered during the pandemic for humanitarian reasons, fares for changing the 30-day visa have seen an increase, starting from 1,300 dirhams, up from 1,200 dirhams.

Rising Demand and Challenges:

The industry observes a growing demand for extended visas, especially the 60-day variant, often facing difficulties in seat availability due to quickly depleting quotas. Experts suggest that older individuals, averse to frequent travel, often opt for long-term visas. Additionally, the influx of expatriates bringing their parents to the UAE to enjoy the pleasant weather has further fueled the demand for airport-to-airport visa changes.