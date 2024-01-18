Airlink Resumes Durban-Bloemfontein Direct Flights

This expansion of the airline’s route network is expected to stimulate economic activities between Durban and Bloemfontein and their respective market catchment areas.

In a move to enhance connectivity between two vibrant cities, Airlink is set to launch direct flight services between Durban and Bloemfontein.

The reintroduction of this service is a key component of Airlink’s strategy to expand its flight network from Durban, positioning it as a third hub alongside Johannesburg, Gqeberha, Mbombela, and Harare.

Airlink’s CEO and Managing Director, Rodger Foster, emphasized that the decision to establish a direct air link between the two cities stems from the growing demand for efficient connections, particularly from the business and legal sectors.

The direct flights are scheduled to commence operations on February 26, offering morning flights from Monday to Friday and late afternoon flights every day except Saturdays. Bookings for these flights have already opened.

The flight schedule includes Flight 4Z 531 departing Durban at 07:00 and arriving in Bloemfontein at 08:00 on weekdays, with the return flight, 4Z 532, departing Bloemfontein at 08:30 and arriving in Durban at 09:35.

Additionally, an extra flight on Sundays, Flight 4Z 537, will depart Durban at 15:55 and arrive in Bloemfontein at 16:55. The return flight, 4Z 538, will then depart Bloemfontein at 17:40 and land in Durban at 18:45.

This new air link is anticipated to offer travelers more convenient options and facilitate increased economic collaboration between the two cities.