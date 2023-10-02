Airlines Increase Dominica Flights for World Event

Ahead of the World Creole Music Festival (WCMF) set to be held in Dominica from October 27 – 29, several airlines have increased their flight schedules to accommodate the anticipated increase of travelers.

International and regional airlines have added additional flights to the island for this year’s event and winter travel season.

American Airlines: For travelers from the U.S. and Canada, American Airlines is adding additional daily flights from Miami to Dominica for the island’s independence season. Daily, non-stop flights will commence on October 24 and continue through November 15. During the World Creole Music Festival, American Airlines will offer 2 daily flights on October 26, 27, and 28.

Silver Airways: For travelers using San Juan as a connecting point, Silver Airways offers a codeshare agreement with American Airlines, JetBlue, Delta, and United when booking. Silver Airways will depart daily, except for Sundays, from San Juan during WCMF. This schedule will continue through to August 2024.

Caribbean Airlines: In August, Caribbean Airlines commenced service between Antigua and Dominica on Sundays and Wednesdays. Travelers from Trinidad or using Trinidad as a connecting point can take one of Caribbean Airlines’ direct flights, which run on Thursday, Friday, and Sunday, as well as connect via Barbados on Mondays and Wednesdays. Travelers from Barbados or using Barbados as a connecting point can use Caribbean Airlines on Monday and Wednesday for the week of October 22-29 to travel to Dominica. Beyond the festival and into the winter period, travelers from the Tristate area and Toronto can make connections on CAL in POS into Dominica on Thursdays and Fridays.

LIAT: For travelers using Antigua as a connection point, LIAT flies into Dominica on Monday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. This route requires 2 tickets, one from the port of origin into Antigua and one from LIAT out to Dominica. LIAT flights from Barbados are available on Sundays and Fridays.

interCaribbean Airlines: Daily service with interCaribbean from Barbados to Dominica will be available during WCMF and beyond. For travelers from St. Lucia or using St. Lucia as a connecting point, interCaribbean offers daily service in a combination of nonstop and one-stop flights from St. Lucia to Dominica.

Winair: During WCMF, Winair will offer direct flights from St. Maarten to Dominica on Monday, Wednesday, and 2 flights on Saturday.

Ferry Service: Starting on October 25, L’Express des Iles will offer 6 ferries from Guadeloupe and 5 from St. Lucia and Martinique for travelers heading to Dominica. As demand grows, additional ferry services may be added.