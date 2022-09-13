Click here to show YOUR banners on this page and only pay for success

Quick News Technology United Kingdom

Airline tech heavyweight joins digital intelligence software board

21 mins ago
by editor
Add Comment
5 min read

Airline industry leader and former President at Amadeus IT Group SA, Julia Sattel, is to join the board of Zamna, a software company that uses digital intelligence technology to validate passengers’ identity and travel data before arrival at the airport.

Share this Article
PrintCopyLinkedInTelegramVKMessengerWhatsAppSMSRedditFlipboardPinterestTumblrXing
More on: | | | |

Related News

You may also like

About the author

editor

Editor in chief for eTurboNew is Linda Hohnholz. She is based in the eTN HQ in Honolulu, Hawaii.

View all posts
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummly