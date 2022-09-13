Airline tech heavyweight joins digital intelligence software board

Airline industry leader and former President at Amadeus IT Group SA, Julia Sattel, is to join the board of Zamna, a software company that uses digital intelligence technology to validate passengers’ identity and travel data before arrival at the airport.
Click here to show YOUR banners on this page and only pay for success
You may also like
Wynn Las Vegas and New Wellness Partnership
UK NHS COVID Pass system failure undermines digital...
Enjoy the Fall Colors On the Colorado River and Beyond
Global Energy Storage Systems Market to Reflect...
Cookery Master Classes and Culinary Pilgrimages
New Vancouver to Penticton, B.C. flight on WestJet
Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts explores blended...
Travel to North Dakota for Colorful Fall
Travel’s Back on the Rise: Here’s What You Should Know
Bounce-back continues as Seychelles tourist arrivals...
United Airlines to launch new platforms for corporate...
Private jet charter company rebounding in a huge way
Heathrow to airlines: Stop selling summer tickets!
Global E-liquids Market to Garner Bursting Revenues...
Audio Signal Transformers Market to Create Favourable...
World’s first desert rail loop around...
World’s most popular movie filming locations...
Russian gas control putting Italy tourism at risk
Bad Hotel Review? Blame it on the weather
Francis Ford Coppola reveals massive winery cave
Auto-Injectors Market Is Projected To Succeed In USD 5...
Best places to enjoy a Mexican sunset
Travel Industry Coming Back Faster Than Expected
Global Wine Market Size worth USD 322.08 billion in...
Most dangerous US travel destinations by cybercrime
Travel & Tourism cybersecurity revenues will top...
Palace Hotel Tokyo Launches 10th Anniversary Stay...
Carnival Corporation’s Costa Group starts using...
Disconnect and relax on the Mexico coast
Saudi Tourism Authority and UnionPay partner to...
About the author
editor
Editor in chief for eTurboNew is Linda Hohnholz. She is based in the eTN HQ in Honolulu, Hawaii.
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments