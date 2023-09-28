Airline Pilot Shortage Answered By Military Veterans

Answering the demand for airline pilots, United Airlines announced today it has launched a Military Pilot Program that will give US military pilots conditional job offers.

This program presents full-time active-duty pilots in the military the opportunity to work at United as a First Officer for the airline. Many currently active-duty US military pilots will transition from completing service to the country into new job positions. United wants to be one of those work options.

Under the terms of the new program, successful candidates must first take part in an interview and then complete all required flight training and certification prior to joining the airline. An important element of United’s program is that candidates don’t need to hold an Airline Transport Pilot Certificate (ATP) at the time of application. Instead, they can obtain their ATP before joining United – providing flexibility for service members, including starting at United when the time is right for them and their families.

Current or former military pilots who already meet United’s mainline hiring requirements and are less than six months from availability, or already available, or are flying in the reserve component are encouraged to apply as a First Officer.

Currently, United has over 16,000 pilots, including over 3,000 who have served or currently serve in the United States Armed Forces. United employs nearly 7,700 military veterans and 1,500 actively serving personnel across various departments and functions, including many serving in leadership and executive positions.