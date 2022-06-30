Airline Passengers prefer Mobile and Touchless Technologies

Air Passengers embrace IT for convenient and seamless air travel, as the air transport industry continues to digitalize the journey’s steps

SITA’s 2022 Passenger IT Insights research, published today, highlights pent-up demand for both business and leisure travel emerging from the pandemic, with passengers further embracing mobile and touchless technologies to make the journey as convenient and seamless as possible.

The survey reveals an increase in passenger use of mobile devices for booking, on board the airplane, and for bag collection in Q1 2022 compared to Q1 2020, while automated gates saw increases in adoption for identity control, boarding, and border control.

