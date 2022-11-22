Airline lost your luggage, now what?

Travel industry experts have shared 5 top tips to ensure passengers have the best chance to track down their luggage or make a claim.

Finding your luggage at the end of a long flight can be one of the most tiresome and frustrating parts of your journey, and belongings can often be lost or left behind as a result.

So, what steps should be taken if an airline loses your luggage?

5 tips to help retrieve your lost luggage

1 – Submit a claim for airline compensation within 24 hours

If your luggage is lost, it may be irretrievable, so it is vital you get a compensation claim in as soon as possible.

If the checked-in luggage is delayed, lost, or damaged then you have the legal right to make a claim, providing that it is the airline’s fault.

2 – Request a package of essentials

If you are just starting your vacation, then you will need replacement essentials, such as personal care and hygiene products, at the earliest convenience.

You have the right to request these items from your airline.

3 – Have the luggage delivered to your preferred destination

Airlines ordinarily should offer this service but do double-check the details regarding this process.

Whether you choose to have this baggage sent to your home address or to your vacation accommodation, be sure to exchange as much information as possible with the airline, including getting a tracking number.

4 – Always check for available refunds

Airlines will normally just pay for essentials and are quite strict when it comes to proof of receipts.

If you are trying to get compensation, then the standard deadline for the airport to find and retrieve your luggage is usually 21 days.

After this point you can claim for lost luggage, but up until this marker you can get compensation for delayed luggage.

5 – Keep any relatable documents and receipts

To be successful in making a claim you will need to check your insurance policy covers lost luggage, and make sure you have a number of documents to back-up your claim.

These include your boarding pass and flight numbers, luggage label barcodes, proof that you reported the problem in question, along with any relatable receipts or credit card statements.

