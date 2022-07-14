Airbus helps secure the Hajj holy pilgrimage in Mecca

Airbus has been securing the Hajj since 2017 and again was able to bring its communication solutions for security and emergency personnel

Airbus Secure Land Communication (SLC) is proud to have helped securing the Hajj holy pilgrimage in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, through its mission-critical communication technologies.

After two years of pandemic, hundreds of thousands of Muslims went to the pilgrimage in Mecca, Saudi Arabia which required particularly demanding security arrangements.

Airbus SLC has been securing the Hajj since 2017 and once again was able to bring its state-of-the-art communication solutions for security and emergency personnel to the event.

The solutions enabled better coordination between field officers deployed in different key locations, leading to faster response time and greater confidence in incident management.

The Hajj required the construction of a large, powerful, comprehensive and modern radio communication network to meet the requirement for safe and reliable radio coverage. This challenge was met by Airbus with state-of-the-art critical communication solutions (TETRA DXTA server combined with TB3).

As an example, Airbus was able to combine several solutions in a single device to make life easier for the agents on site and ensure optimal security of all their communications (Th1n, TETRA radio, TETRA repeater, secret radio and pager).

Furthermore, this year at the Hajj it has been used the Agnet solution (the winner of “ICCA best MCX of the year” prize) to complement the global solution and bring additional level of advanced communication and secured collaboration to the teams in the field.

