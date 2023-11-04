Airbus Establishes Satair Chengdu Subsidiary in China

European aerospace giant Airbus announced that it officially established a wholly-owned subsidiary—Satair (Chengdu) Co Ltd in Shuangliu district in Chengdu, capital of Southwest China’s Sichuan province.

Satair Chengdu, whose business scope encompasses the purchase of pre-owned aircraft and the management and trade of available used aircraft materials, is an important business line of the Airbus Lifecycle Services Center project.

Airbus Lifecycle Services Center in Chengdu offers industry leading one-stop sustainable solutions by recycling middle life and aged aircraft, and it’s testimony to Airbus’ commitment to China as a long-term reliable partner.

The Airbus Lifecycle Services Center, first such facility outside of Europe by Airbus, will provide services covering aircraft parking, storage, maintenance, upgrades, conversions, dismantling and recycling for various aircraft types, after put into operation in December. It has a storage capacity of 125 aircrafts.