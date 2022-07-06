Airbus Corporate Jets delivers ACJ319neo to new European customer

The ACJ319neo joins more than 2,200 A320neo and A321neo aircraft already in service with airlines around the world

Airbus Corporate Jets (ACJ) has delivered an ACJ319neo, powered by CFM International LEAP-1A engines, to a new West European undisclosed private customer from the final assembly line in Hamburg. The aircraft will be managed by Jet Aviation and will be available for charter flights.

“This demonstrates the value of the ACJ319neo for the business aviation market! The aircraft’s latest technology engines and Sharklets enable even longer intercontinental flights* in the widest single aisle cabin in the sky, while delivering at least 20 percent fuel-saving and excellent economics combined with a robust 99.9 % operational reliability,” says Airbus Corporate Jets President, Benoit Defforge.

The ACJ319neo joins more than 2,200 A320neo and A321neo aircraft already in service with airlines around the world. Airbus supports more than 500 customers and operators through a worldwide network of field service, spares and training centers, complemented by services tailored to the needs of private jet operators.

More than 210 Airbus corporate jets are in service worldwide, flying on every continent, and more than 1,800 private and business aviation Airbus helicopters are in service globally.

* In 2019 the first green ACJ319neo successfully completed a 16 hrs. and 10 min test-flight, setting a new record for the longest A320 Family flight by an Airbus crew.