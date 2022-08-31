Airbus CFO to leave the Company in March 2023

Dominik Asam, 53, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Airbus, has decided to leave the Company beginning of March 2023 after almost four years in the position to pursue a new opportunity as Chief Financial Officer of SAP, the market leader in enterprise application software.



Dominik Asam joined Airbus as CFO and Member of the Executive Committee in April 2019.



“I am grateful for each day I have had the honor of working for Airbus so far. It has been a privilege to be part of the Airbus management team under the leadership of Guillaume Faury. Airbus is now in a better competitive position, and I have great faith in my colleagues’ ability to continue writing this unique success story,” said Dominik Asam.

“I am looking forward to supporting this flagship European company for the remainder of my tenure by working with the management to ensure a smooth transition with the next Airbus CFO. I hope to stay in close touch with Airbus after transitioning to my new role at SAP to further deepen what is already a strong relationship between the two companies.”



Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury said: “Dominik is an outstanding CFO. He has been a great wingman during the challenging and uncertain times of the COVID pandemic and is a key asset to any team. Dominik has also been a key contributor to the solid financial performance of Airbus – thanks to a highly committed finance team – and to the Company’s transformation as we continue to pioneer sustainable aerospace.”



The Company will now prepare the succession of Dominik Asam who will remain fully in charge until his departure.

